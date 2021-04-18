Kerala records highest single-day spike; over 18,000 test positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded its highest ever daily Covid cases of over 18,000, signalling a new spike in infection that is threating to throw the state’s health system out of gear. A bigger worry is that the test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.7, which is also the highest.

In the acutely affected districts of Ernakulam and Kozhikode, the rate has crossed even the dangerous level of 20 percent. The two districts have also recorded more than 2,000 new cases per day. Another five districts have over 1,000 new cases for the day.

The big spike is the result of a drive for mass testing, which the state government has launched in the couple of days, targeting at least 100,000 tests per day. As part of this, over 3 lakh samples were collected on Friday and Saturday.

With more results of the mass testing expected in the next few days, the daily case load is expected to hit the feared 25,000, which is expected to put the health infrastructure to great strain. The state has also launched a parallel mass vaccination drive, for which the government has sought additional vaccine supplies from the Centre.

The state is also experiencing a shortage of life-saving medicines, including Ramedesivir and the government procurement company is seeking to get the supplies directly from the manufacturers.

Adding another element of uncertainty is the Thrissur Pooram, the rituals of which have already opened and preparations are in full swing for the rest of the programmes, including the grand finale, which generally attracts lakhs of enthusiasts.