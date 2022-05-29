Kerala: PFI chief Yahiya Tangal says High Court Justices' 'innerwear is saffron'

ANI

Alappuzha (Kerala): In the wake of recent provocative sloganeering, Kerala Popular Front (PFI) leader Yahiya Tangal on Saturday made a controversial remark against the High Court judges saying their "innerwear is saffron".

At a rally in Alappuzha, Tangal said, "Courts are getting shocked easily now. High court judges are getting shocked after hearing the slogans of our Alappuzha rally. Do you know the reason? The reason is that their innerwear is saffron. Since it's saffron, they will get heated very fast. You will feel the burn and it will disturb you."

In the viral video, a boy in a PFI rally in Alappuzha was seen raising the slogan that "Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don't live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently."

This came as a direct threat to the Hindu and Christian population living in Kerala, with PFI warning the death penalty if they don't fall in line.

The Kerala Police on Friday arrested 18 more people in connection with the PFI sloganeering case.

The Kerala High Court had directed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India, in connection with alleged provocative sloganeering during the May 21 rally held in Alappuzha.

Earlier, PFI state president CP Muhammad Basheer on Tuesday said that the slogan was against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He added that his party will continue to fight and resist RSS terrorism.

PFI is an extremist Islamic organisation in India formed as a successor to National Development Front (NDF) in 2006 and merged with the National Development Front, Manitha Neethi Pasarai, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and other organisations. It has often been accused for involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the Indian Government.

In 2012, the Government of Kerala claimed that PFI is "nothing but a resurrection of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in another form" and imposed a ban on the "Freedom Parade" organized by PFI. The High Court dismissed the Government's stand, but upheld the ban imposed by the State Government.

(with inputs from ANI)