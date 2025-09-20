Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025 - Karunya KR-724 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-724 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, September 20 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-724 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

KG 887616（KAYAMKULAM）

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR V

Agency No.: A 5844

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 887616 KB 887616

KC 887616 KD 887616

KE 887616 KF 887616

KH 887616 KJ 887616

KK 887616 KL 887616 KM 887616

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KL 376927（THIRUVANANTHAPURAM）

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3793

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KK 385229（KANNUR）

Agent Name: MANU V T

Agency No.: C 3475

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0153 0186 0416 1147 1349 1694 1804 2750 2843 3777 3831 4160 5121 5404 5861 6518 6873 7372 9282 9332

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0250 0578 3129 4220 5978 9395

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0122 0380 1055 1692 1879 1915 2121 2366 2424 3089 3258 3324 3624 3665 4699 4711 4848 5321 5365 5366 5524 5749 6146 7324 7908 8126 8311 8976 9532 9588

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0025 0103 0232 0342 0825 0989 1088 1326 1463 1874 2060 2166 2185 2193 2897 2975 3240 3384 3513 3652 3659 3770 4016 4407 4420 4554 4614 4735 4867 4901 4992 5090 5156 5227 5297 5323 5329 5528 5836 5936 6089 6097 6144 6450 6509 6517 6882 6904 7106 7139 7284 7334 7479 7641 7676 7693 7705 7816 7835 7841 7913 8281 8316 8322 8803 8961 8999 9093 9111 9127 9148 9171 9331 9386 9662 9898

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0040 0150 0579 0595 0610 0852 0981 0992 1021 1090 1162 1312 1409 1453 1504 1580 1646 1675 2169 2389 2411 2639 2666 2878 2948 3255 3261 3379 3488 3578 3664 3681 3757 3969 4024 4143 4149 4352 4448 4870 4938 4942 5053 5181 5211 5636 5651 5813 5944 5998 6021 6245 6629 6648 6742 6940 6944 7005 7066 7165 7176 7367 7417 7437 7573 7577 7587 7654 7791 7860 7921 8197 8289 8465 8510 8625 8706 8707 8825 8827 8895 9053 9276 9345 9425 9513 9691 9729 9740 9754 9758 9791

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.