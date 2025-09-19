Kerala Lottery Result: September 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 19 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-19 on Friday, September 19, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-19 for Friday, 19-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RG 870677（GURUVAYOOR）

Agent Name: ANANDHAN C M

Agency No.: R 6948

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 870677

RB 870677

RC 870677

RD 870677

RE 870677

RF 870677

RH 870677

RJ 870677

RK 870677

RL 870677

RM 870677

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RD 499277（THIRUR）

Agent Name: DHANESH KUMAR

Agency No.: M 4791

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RA 815812（KOZHIKKODE）

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR P M

Agency No.: D 5253

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0041 0316 0518 0689 3899 3939 4924 5283 5600 5735 5754 6271 6503 7419 7425 7621 8557 8698 8771 9046

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1995 2506 3028 7315 8179 8287

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0902 1510 1513 1707 1831 2552 2565 2649 3354 4443 4579 4709 5036 5272 5605 6224 6827 6865 6876 6977 7119 7374 8107 8381 8535 8593 8699 9234 9493 9687

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0012 0128 0379 0539 0780 0888 0913 0972 0997 1193 1402 1596 1881 2088 2209 2256 2827 3236 3240 3355 3591 3612 3651 3874 4025 4055 4064 4138 4149 4378 4797 4853 5019 5053 5328 5361 5413 5616 5659 5870 5894 5939 6058 6105 6154 6180 6389 6421 6507 6664 6825 7009 7075 7127 7218 7235 7591 7742 7770 7800 7866 8104 8140 8219 8326 8485 8511 8685 8774 8814 8897 9064 9249 9285 9499 9723

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0076 0164 0179 0272 0457 0577 0697 0755 0859 1098 1157 1260 1315 1325 1523 1536 1716 1734 1856 2064 2291 2300 2380 2415 2417 2447 2497 2547 2667 2763 3009 3068 3214 3435 3594 3701 3740 3814 4219 4363 4364 4569 4623 4658 4852 4937 5189 5228 5399 5657 5816 5872 5917 5921 5950 6337 6373 6624 6868 6913 6920 6989 7092 7436 7464 7563 7653 7656 7704 7706 7814 7841 7938 7996 8095 8245 8383 8419 8590 8807 8906 8988 8997 9004 9040 9270 9422 9457 9567 9767 9879 9899

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0218 0256 0307 0337 0356 0487 0523 0542 0578 0811 0822 0909 0977 1001 1077 1182 1183 1236 1377 1401 1414 1434 1436 1504 1557 1628 1660 1731 1883 1959 2165 2293 2424 2509 2538 2562 2639 2717 2780 2823 2889 2920 2946 2982 3100 3133 3173 3249 3299 3395 3427 3519 3691 3724 3753 3816 3859 3877 3973 3998 4125 4284 4289 4348 4351 4392 4461 4463 4510 4548 4631 4684 4695 4769 5100 5152 5236 5275 5367 5372 5516 5660 5671 5682 5691 5696 5861 5937 5953 6037 6093 6297 6339 6578 6732 6736 6746 6751 6814 6933 7190 7200 7204 7316 7331 7486 7579 7763 7764 7818 7843 7878 7913 7940 7953 7979 7994 8137 8153 8157 8269 8299 8336 8395 8571 8633 8779 8898 8928 9003 9045 9115 9202 9424 9439 9529 9598 9664 9737 9771 9816 9911 9952 9993

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.