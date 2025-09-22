Punjab Govt To Launch ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance Scheme From September 23

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to launch a cashless health insurance scheme providing free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, beginning Tuesday.

Addressing newspersons here on Monday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the scheme will be rolled out in Tarn Taran and Barnala districts from September 23, as a pilot where the government would be holding 128 camps each for the purpose. Mann said that this is a first of its kind scheme launched for the welfare of the people in the state.

He said that the people will be required to come with the copies of their voter ID card, AADHAAR card and other relevant documents to enrol for the same and they will be issued ``sehat cards’’ (health cards) to them.

Stating that the said registration process will be completed in about 12 days’ time, chief minister Mann said that subsequently, the scheme will be launched in the remaining 21 districts. The scheme provides a health insurance card through which the members of a family – irrespective of number of family members - will be able to avail free treatment including surgeries up to Rs 10 lakh for about 2,000 ailments.

He also announced that the AAP government will increase the number of Aam Aadmi Clinics from present 881 to 1,000 soon while all the medicines will be available free of charge there, while earlier about 30% of the medicines were available there.