Kerala Lottery Result: October 28, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-491 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-491 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-491 draw will take home a whopping ₹75 lakh. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-491 for Tuesday, 28-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SU 295782 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K VISWANATHAN

Agency No.: D 3701

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SN 295782 SO 295782

SP 295782 SR 295782

SS 295782 ST 295782

SV 295782 SW 295782

SX 295782 SY 295782 SZ 295782

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SY 192147 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: RAJESH A J

Agency No.: R 5843

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SY 463384 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MANOJ T

Agency No.: C 3475

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1533 1681 1783 2078 2845 3769 3864 4294 5049 6795 6796 7012 7023 7713 8840 8846 8890 9192 9561

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0156 3154 3715 4007 8451 8608

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0277 0784 0802 0818 1084 1616 1641 1870 2166 2411 2588 2713 2897 3026 4530 4843 5320 5518 6998 8128 8230 8354 9096 9661 9895

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0339 0424 0434 0551 0645 0670 0764 0772 0780 0865 0868 1147 1767 1924 1950 2030 2097 2098 2232 2233 2344 2569 2639 2647 2693 2733 3148 3185 3507 3676 3684 3878 3954 4363 4419 4482 4565 4723 4740 5159 5201 5297 5349 5455 5460 5756 5810 6216 6286 6457 6613 6617 6671 6766 6788 6914 6947 7101 7472 7644 7754 7875 7925 8026 8120 8183 8319 8512 8604 8839 9098 9274 9371 9488 9621 9967

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

9487 2918 5101 0171 9904 7399 3065 9396 2197 9801 9274 4657 2959 4675 3847 8267 6849 7395...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-491: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.