Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Distances Itself from SDPI Support, Urges Individual Backing For UDF

Kerala Congress on Thursday distanced itself from the support extended by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned PFI, in the Lok Sabha election to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). While the party said it does not endorse communalism, it welcomed individual voters to support the UDF in Kerala.

"We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes. We wish that everyone votes for the UDF but in the case of organisations, this is our stand," Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan told reporters.

The move came a day after Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over SDPI's support to the party. "Today the kind of politics I am witnessing, I have heard that today he (Rahul Gandhi) is filing nomination from Wayanad. In front of him our party president from Kerala is fighting the election," Irani said. "They (Congress) are now asking for support from terrorist organisations. They are these people who opposed the abrogation of Article 370A in the Parliament. These are the people who asked the soldiers to present the proof of Air strikes in Balakot. Today these people threaten the country for power. I want to say this to Rahul Gandhi that 'tumne agar desh ko kalankit krne ke liye dhamkaya toh yeh desh jhelta toh nhi, lekin agar chedha jaata hai toh yeh desh chordta bhi nhi (If you threaten to defame the country, it will not tolerate and won't forgive you)."

On Monday, SDPI extended support to the UDF in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the Congress maintained that the UDF did not reach any understanding with the SDPI.

Kerala is slated to go the polls on April 26 across its 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.