Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency: Congress Bastion To See Interesting Battle In Polls

Kerala is one of the few states where Congress still commands significant backing – so much so that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire district and some parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. With a considerable tribal population, the constituency has historically been a bastion of the Indian National Congress (INC) since its formation after the redrawing of constituencies in 2008.

In the 2019 general assembly election, Gandhi secured a substantial victory with a staggering margin of 4,31,770 votes over his closest rival, PP Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI). The party’s decision to field Gandhi from Wayanad was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's presence in south India. Kerala is one of the few states where Congress still has good support.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

In terms of key candidates, apart from Gandhi, other significant political figures or parties that have contested from Wayanad include those from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and various regional parties.

Rahul Gandhi (INC): His candidacy brought national attention to Wayanad and his presence in Kerala boosted the morale of the Congress workers in the region and attracted significant media coverage.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad for his Nomination

K Surendran (Bharatiya Janata Party): K Surendran is Kerala BJP president and is known for his vocal stance on various political issues and has played a significant role in BJP's efforts to expand its presence in Kerala.

Annie Raja (Communist Party of India): The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) in Kerala, senior party leader Annie Raja, who is also the general secretary of the party’s National Federation of Indian Women, as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad. Annie, who holds a position in the national executive of CPI, is also known for her prominence in Delhi's political circles and is the wife of CPI general secretary D Raja.