Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Kerala, known for the presence of strong left politics and one of the few states to back the Congress time and again, will go to the Lok Sabha elections in April. The Election Commission of India announced on Saturday the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 throughout the country. A total of 543 constituencies in India will vote in the polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which struggles to win any seat in Kerala, is looking to breakthrough in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term, campaigned extensively in the state, with the party hoping to secure some seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, knows Kerala is one of the handful states where it gets electoral support. Consequently, the party has once again fielded Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Kerala is the only state in India that has highest voter turnout and the voting for general assembly polls is generally conducted in single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha election dates

The Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held on April 26 and will be conducted in single phase, the Election Commission announced.

The counting of all 534 Lok Sabha constituencies in India will done on June 4 and the results will be announced on June 6.

Lok Sabha 2019 elections results

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), overwhelmingly secured victory in 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala. Despite forming a government in the Centre, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance failed to secure any seats. However, the right-wing party managed to gather about 15 per cent of the vote share. Interestingly, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had to face a significant defeat, securing only one seat in the elections.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

1. Kasaragod

2. Kannur

3. Vatakara

4. Wayanad

5. Kozhikode

6. Malappuram

7. Ponnani

8. Palakkad

9. Alathur

10. Thrissur

11. Chalakudy

12. Ernakulam

13. Idukki

14. Kottayam

15. Alappuzha

16. Mavelikara

17. Pathanamthitta

18. Kollam

19. Attingal

20. Thiruvananthapuram