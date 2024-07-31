Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 143 In Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Ops Underway On War Footing; Devastating Visuals Surface |

Kerala's Wayanad district experienced devastating landslides on Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of at least 143 people and injured approximately 186 others. The calamity struck amid heavy rainfall, affecting the areas of Mundakkai and Chooramala in Vellarimala village, under Meppadi Panchayat.

The landslides resulted in the destruction of several homes, uprooted trees, and caused water bodies to swell, complicating rescue operations. Many individuals are still unaccounted for, with families reporting missing loved ones.

#WATCH | Kerala: Relief and rescue operation underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala after a landslide broke out yesterday early morning claiming the lives of 143 people



(latest visuals) pic.twitter.com/Cin8rzwAzJ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala: Rescue and search operation underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala after a landslide broke out yesterday early morning claiming the lives of 143 people



(latest visuals) pic.twitter.com/aqAG9uZMEP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

Details On Rescue Operation

The Indian Army has deployed around 300 personnel for rescue efforts in Wayanad and an additional 140 are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram. Support has been mobilized from naval teams and Air Force helicopters to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army. The Defence Ministry has also sent disaster relief teams and rescue dog units to aid in the operations.

At least 143 people have been killed and 197 injured after multiple landslides flattened three villages in Vythiri taluk of Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30.



Pray 🙏 for Kerala people.#Wayanad #WayanadLandslides #WayanadRains pic.twitter.com/zsNkBmzm9X — Deepak. (@CricCrazyDeepak) July 31, 2024

IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for isolated areas in Kerala on July 31 and August 1, with further heavy rain predicted for August 2. The department also warned of strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h on July 30 and 31.

Details On The Tragedy

The landslides first occurred at 2 AM, followed by a second one at 4:10 AM, causing extensive damage to homes and livelihoods. The affected areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai, and Chooramala, have been isolated due to washed-away roads, and the Vellarmala GVH School has been completely buried.

National and regional leaders have expressed their condolences and offered support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose have all extended their sympathies and assistance.

Kerala CM Holds Key Meet To Review Rescue Arrangements

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting on Tuesday to coordinate rescue operations and plan further actions. The Chief Minister assessed the ongoing rescue efforts, reviewed coordination with central government agencies, the deployment of disaster response forces, health and safety measures, and the conditions in the relief camps.

Held a high-level meeting to expedite the rescue operations at the landslide-affected Chooralmala in Wayanad. It was convened at the @KeralaSDMA office & included discussions on enhancing operations through collaboration with various central agencies & forces. pic.twitter.com/oSqyWWlVnd — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 30, 2024

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his sorrow over the tragedy during a press conference held yesterday, noting that 3,069 people are currently housed in 45 relief camps in Wayanad. Five ministers have been assigned to oversee the relief and rescue operations.