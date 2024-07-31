Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 143 In Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Ops Underway On War Footing; Devastating Visuals Surface

Kerala's Wayanad district experienced devastating landslides on Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of at least 143 people and injured approximately 186 others. The calamity struck amid heavy rainfall, affecting the areas of Mundakkai and Chooramala in Vellarimala village, under Meppadi Panchayat.
The landslides resulted in the destruction of several homes, uprooted trees, and caused water bodies to swell, complicating rescue operations. Many individuals are still unaccounted for, with families reporting missing loved ones.
Details On Rescue Operation
The Indian Army has deployed around 300 personnel for rescue efforts in Wayanad and an additional 140 are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram. Support has been mobilized from naval teams and Air Force helicopters to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army. The Defence Ministry has also sent disaster relief teams and rescue dog units to aid in the operations.
IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for isolated areas in Kerala on July 31 and August 1, with further heavy rain predicted for August 2. The department also warned of strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h on July 30 and 31.
Details On The Tragedy
The landslides first occurred at 2 AM, followed by a second one at 4:10 AM, causing extensive damage to homes and livelihoods. The affected areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai, and Chooramala, have been isolated due to washed-away roads, and the Vellarmala GVH School has been completely buried.
National and regional leaders have expressed their condolences and offered support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose have all extended their sympathies and assistance.
Kerala CM Holds Key Meet To Review Rescue Arrangements
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting on Tuesday to coordinate rescue operations and plan further actions. The Chief Minister assessed the ongoing rescue efforts, reviewed coordination with central government agencies, the deployment of disaster response forces, health and safety measures, and the conditions in the relief camps.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his sorrow over the tragedy during a press conference held yesterday, noting that 3,069 people are currently housed in 45 relief camps in Wayanad. Five ministers have been assigned to oversee the relief and rescue operations.