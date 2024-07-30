Wayanad Landslide: Man Miraculously Rescued After Getting Stuck For 5 Hours In Waist Deep Water; Visuals Surface

Kerala: In a miraculous rescue, a man who was stuck for as long as five hours in waist-deep mud water amidst the landslide in Wayanad was rescued alive. It was learned that the Kerala man tried to pull himself out from the mud-struck situation, but was unable to do so. He managed to draw the attention of rescuers who pulled him out successfully.

The case of the Kerala man's narrow escape from death has surfaced online. Visuals from the phenomenal rescue are being widely circulated on social media. The man was taken to a hospital for medical attention after the rescue, according to reports.

Man stuck waist deep in middle of a river near Mundakkai.. he was reportedly stranded for nearly 5 hrs in between mud & rocks...wasn't able to pull himself out...tried desperately to catch the attention of rescue teams… pic.twitter.com/zEs44raBWZ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 30, 2024

Two videos showed the man looking out for help and being rescued, respectively. The initial video captured the man in the midst of waterlogged area when he was half-covered by the mud and rocks. However, he didn't lose hope and tried his best to move and free himself.

Despite he wasn't able to rescue him by himself, he managed to draw the attention of the rescue team who pulled him out and sent him to the hospital later. Of the two clips, the second one documented the miraculous rescue of the man who was reportedly taken out the muddy water alive.

Wayanad landslide

The district witnessed a fatal landslide on July 30 causing damage to life and property. Hundreds of houses were swept away after heavy rainfall hit the region and resulted into the disaster. The Mundakkai river in the region was also flooded, where the man was stranded for hours together. Also, the bridge connecting Mundakkai with the rest of Wayanad dramatically fell and got swept away in the landslide.