Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Rescue Work Is 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says Kerala MP

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Indian Air Force And Army On The Way To Wayanad

Union minister George Kurien told media that Indian Air Force and army personnel are on the way to Wayanad to take part in the rescue effort.

"...It is a hilly area and the problem is that reaching there is very difficult, helicopter and other help are needed...State Government also requested the Centre and PM spoke to the Kerala CM, together we will do the rescue work..," he told ANI.