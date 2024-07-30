Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Rescue Work Is 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says Kerala MP

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: What's The Status Of Rescue Operation?
Currently, 250 rescue officials comprising those from the fire department, local emergency response teams, Civil Defense, NDRF personnel are carrying out the search and rescue effort. They are aided by two Indian Air Force helicopters. More personnel from the Indian Army and air force are making their way to Wayanad to bolster the rescue effort.
Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Indian Air Force And Army On The Way To Wayanad
Union minister George Kurien told media that Indian Air Force and army personnel are on the way to Wayanad to take part in the rescue effort.
"...It is a hilly area and the problem is that reaching there is very difficult, helicopter and other help are needed...State Government also requested the Centre and PM spoke to the Kerala CM, together we will do the rescue work..," he told ANI.
Kerala Landslide: What Happened Exactly?
As per Kerala State Disaster Management Authority the landslide occurred in Vythiri Taluk of Wayanad at 3:49 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Media reports are saying that death toll has reached 19. There is no confirmation of this from the government yet.
Kerala Landslide: Rescue Operations 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says CPI MP
Rescue Operations 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says CPI MP Rajya Sabha member from Kerala P Santosh Kumar has said that rescue operations at the site of the landslide are becoming 'increasingly difficult. He added that a minister's team comprising five minister is on its way to Wayanad. He was speaking with news agency ANI.
'Entire Government Machinery' Pressed Into Rescue Effort
Kerala CMO has said that 'entire government machinery' has been pressed into the rescue effort following directions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala landslide: Here are the helpline numbers
Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has posted helpline numbers on X. The post said that a control room has been established to co-ordinate rescue and assistance operations.
Kerala Landslide: Prime minister announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh
Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to X to announce Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next kin of those killed in the landslide in Wayanad. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.
Kerala landslide: PM Modi speaks with Kerala CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying he has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has assured all possible help. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones," said the PM.
'Deeply anguished', says former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after landslide
As rescue workers race against time, former Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a post on social media platform X saying he was deeply anguished at the news.