 Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Rescue Work Is 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says Kerala MP
Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Massive rescue effort is on to save hundreds feared dead in a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad District. Following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's directions 'entire Government machinery' was pressed into search and rescue operation, said Chief Minister's Office'. The landslide occurred at 3:49 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. FPJ brings you all the live updates.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Rescue effort is on and it is race against time to save those trapped under the soil. | X
30 July 2024 10:04 AM IST

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: What's The Status Of Rescue Operation?

Currently, 250 rescue officials comprising those from the fire department, local emergency response teams, Civil Defense, NDRF personnel are carrying out the search and rescue effort. They are aided by two Indian Air Force helicopters. More personnel from the Indian Army and air force are making their way to Wayanad to bolster the rescue effort.

30 July 2024 10:04 AM IST

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Indian Air Force And Army On The Way To Wayanad

Union minister George Kurien told media that Indian Air Force and army personnel are on the way to Wayanad to take part in the rescue effort.

"...It is a hilly area and the problem is that reaching there is very difficult, helicopter and other help are needed...State Government also requested the Centre and PM spoke to the Kerala CM, together we will do the rescue work..," he told ANI.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

Kerala Landslide: What Happened Exactly?

As per Kerala State Disaster Management Authority the landslide occurred in Vythiri Taluk of Wayanad at 3:49 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Media reports are saying that death toll has reached 19. There is no confirmation of this from the government yet.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

Kerala Landslide: Rescue Operations 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says CPI MP

Rescue Operations 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says CPI MP Rajya Sabha member from Kerala P Santosh Kumar has said that rescue operations at the site of the landslide are becoming 'increasingly difficult. He added that a minister's team comprising five minister is on its way to Wayanad. He was speaking with news agency ANI.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

'Entire Government Machinery' Pressed Into Rescue Effort

Kerala CMO has said that 'entire government machinery' has been pressed into the rescue effort following directions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

Kerala landslide: Here are the helpline numbers

Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has posted helpline numbers on X. The post said that a control room has been established to co-ordinate rescue and assistance operations.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

Kerala Landslide: Prime minister announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to X to announce Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next kin of those killed in the landslide in Wayanad. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

30 July 2024 09:48 AM IST

Kerala landslide: PM Modi speaks with Kerala CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying he has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has assured all possible help. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones," said the PM.

30 July 2024 08:55 AM IST

'Deeply anguished', says former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after landslide

As rescue workers race against time, former Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a post on social media platform X saying he was deeply anguished at the news.

