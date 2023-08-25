Kerala Jeep Accident: 8 People Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Wayanad

Representational photo |

Eight people, mostly women were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Wayanad district on Friday, police said. They said there were at least 12 people in the jeep when the accident took place at around 3.30 PM in the Valad-Mananthavady road.

"The jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate," a local resident told the media.

The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said eight of them lost their lives.

"The condition of at least two people is serious," a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site. The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said here.

Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad.



Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

വയനാട് കണ്ണോത്ത് മലയിലുണ്ടായ ദാരുണമായ ജീപ്പപകടത്തിൽ ജീവൻ നഷ്ടമായവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ ദുഃഖത്തിൽ പങ്ക് ചേരുന്നു.🙏



പരിക്കേറ്റവർ വേഗം സുഖം പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെയെന്ന് പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു.



Saddened to hear about the jeep accident in Kannothumala, Wayanad. My thoughts and… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 25, 2023

