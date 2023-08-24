 Mumbai News: 83-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By BEST Bus In Sakinaka
Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: An 83-year-old woman died in an accident in Sakinaka when a BEST bus struck her. She was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar with severe head injury, where the doctor declared her dead.

On August 23, Chaturadevi Jaiswal (83) went for a walk at 1.15 pm on the Andheri-Kurla Road, Sakinaka. A BEST bus with registration number 319 (MH 01 DR 6308) was traveling from Kurla to Sakinaka when its driver negligently collided with the elderly woman. This collision caused serious head injuries to Chaturadevi, rendering her unconscious.

Subsequent to the incident, Chaturadev's granddaughter lodged a case against the BEST bus driver, alleging death by negligence and dangerous driving. A case was registered against the BEST bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC Act, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sakinaka police station.

article-image

Mumbai News: 83-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By BEST Bus In Sakinaka

