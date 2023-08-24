Banastarim Accident: High Court Grants Bail To Accused Paresh Sawardekar

Banastarim Accident: High Court Grants Bail To Paresh Sawardekar | The Goan Network

High Court granted bail to Paresh Sawardekar, accused in the Banastari accident case on Thursday, after Crime Branch declared there was no need for custody. Paresh will be required to surrender his passport, stay within the state's limits and cooperate with police when needed.

Yesterday the High Court issued a ruling requiring Meghana Sawardekar to deposit a sum of ₹2 crore with the court. This ruling comes as a response to Sawardekar's plea challenging the summons issued by the Mardol police.

Monterary compensation to benefit kin of deceased

The monetary deposit, as directed by the Court, will serve as a provision for potential compensation to individuals who may have been adversely affected by the case.

Meghana and her son underwent an extensive three-hour questioning session in front of the Ponda Magistrate on Monday. The testimonies of her two remaining children are scheduled to be recorded on Wednesday.

