Banastarim Accident: HC Directs Meghana To Deposit ₹2 Crore As Potential Compensation

The High Court has issued a ruling requiring Meghana Sawardekar to deposit a sum of ₹2 crore with the court. This ruling comes as a response to Sawardekar's plea challenging the summons issued by the Mardol police. The monetary deposit, as directed by the Court, will serve as a provision for potential compensation to individuals who may have been adversely affected by the case.

Meghana and her son underwent an extensive three-hour questioning session in front of the Ponda Magistrate on Monday. The testimonies of her two remaining children are scheduled to be recorded on Wednesday.

HC reschedules hearing for August 24

Furthermore, High Court has rescheduled the hearing for the bail application filed by Paresh Sinai Sawardekar, to Thursday, August 24. Shripad Sawardekar, is accused of driving a Mercedes SUV recklessly under the influence of alcohol, which led to a tragic accident on August 6. The accident claimed three lives and left three others injured, causing shockwaves throughout the region.

The case was then transfered from the Mardol police station to the Crime Branch. The investigation team, led by DySP (Crime Branch) Suraj Halarnkar and PI Narayan Chimulkar, has been specifically constituted for this purpose.