Kerala: In a first, temple with PETA's help installs mechanical elephant to perform rituals in Thrissur

A mechanical, lifelike elephant was installed for performing rites at the Irinjadappilly Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Thrissur region, making it the first such move in the state. PETA India donated the elephant to the temple, and it was installed with the help of actor Parvathy Thiruvothu.

The lifelike mechanical elephant, named Irinjadapilly Raman, stands 10 and a half feet tall and weighs 800 kg. It can fit four people comfortably. Electricity powers the elephant's head, eyes, mouth, ears, and tail.

PETA India developed the artificial elephant in response to the temple's request that no elephants or other animals ever be kept or hired for rituals, celebrations, or any other purpose.

Irinjadappilly Raman's "Nadayiruthal" (a ceremony to offer the elephants to Gods) was conducted on Sunday.



PETA India's statement



PETA India, in a statement, said, "The frustration of captivity leads elephants to develop and display abnormal behaviour. At their wit's end, frustrated elephants often snap and try to break free, running amok and so harming humans, other animals, and property. According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period. The chikkattukavu Ramachandran, who has been held captive for about 40 years and is one of the most often used elephants in Kerala's festival circuit, has reportedly killed 13 individuals- six mahouts, four women, and three elephants".

PETA requested all the venues install life-like mechanical elephants instead of real elephants.

In Kerala, a temple's festivities are never complete without elephants, but with this trend, the Irinjadappilly Sri Krishan Temple hopes that the other temples in the state also replace the live elephants with the mechanical ones.