Kerala HC leaves Vijayan govt red-faced, cancels state govt's 'liquor prescription' order for alcoholics

Kochi: In a major embarrassment for the Kerala Government, the High Court here stayed the controversial ‘liquor prescription’ order that was released a couple of days ago which asked doctors to prescribe a fixed amount of alcohol if a person shows acute withdrawal symptoms.

The High Court said that there is no scientific basis to prove that liquor could be prescribed by doctors to ‘treat’ chronic alcoholic cases or those who have withdrawal syndrome.

The government took a strange stand in the court arguing that liquor could be considered as a ‘drug’ to treat patients and to prevent the spiralling deaths. Kerala has so far witnessed nine suicides due to non-availability of liquor following the lockdown.