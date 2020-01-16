Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan says Left govt should have informed him first on petition against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday the act of the state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, without informing him was "improper".

Khan, while speaking to reporters at the airport here, said protocol demanded that he should have been informed first.

Even the rules of the Assembly provide that the legislature shall not discuss any subject which does not come under their constitutional jurisdiction. I have no problem if they go to the Supreme Court.