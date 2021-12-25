Kerala govt utilizing Alappuzha twin murder case to denigrate RSS, says MoS V Muraleedharan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is utilizing the Alappuzha twin murder case to denigrate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), MoS MEA V Muraleedharan said on Saturday.

"They'll (state police chief) prepare a list of RSS & SDPI members with a criminal background. The 2 cannot be equated; SDPI is a terrorist organization," said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"Criminal list should be impartial w/o considering the party a person belongs to. In Kerala, the largest number of criminals will be from CPIM anyway. Cases of thousands of CPIM workers were withdrawn when this govt came to power," he added.

The Union minister further said the Alappuzha murders are the fault of the Kerala government. "Home Dept's carelessness is responsible for Renjith Sreenivasan's murder in Alappuzha, maybe due to the friendship between CPIM & SDPI. Either way, it's the state govt's fault," he added.

Meanwhile, as per fresh guidelines issued by Kerala DGP Anil Kant, officials have been told to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.

These guidelines came in the backdrop of two killings of members of the BJP and the SDPI in Alappuzha district.

The accused against whom a warrant has been issued or those who are absconding will be arrested. Police will also examine whether the accused, who are out on bail, are violating bail conditions.

The DGP said that legal action will be initiated against those who are directly or indirectly involved in committing a crime.

Inquiries will be conducted to find out the source of funding for criminal activities.

Law and order ADGPs and Zonal IGs have been ordered to give weekly reports to the DGP about the actions taken on these guidelines.

(With ANI inputs)

