Kerala gives job to wife of journalist killed in road accident

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government here on Wednesday decided to give a government job to wife of K.M. Basheer, a journalist in a Malayalam daily who was killed in a road accident involving IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman.
Addressing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the cabinet decided to give her a job at the Malayalam University at Tirur, matching her qualifications. "Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned for the deceased's two children and mother," said Vijayan.
Basheer was killed under the wheels of a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk Venkitaraman on August 3. The IAS officer was returning from a late-night party.
On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the bail granted to Venkitaraman by a lower court here, but slammed the police for the tardy handling of the case.
