Kerala education minister denies sending officials to Delhi to study 'education model', AAP clarifies tweet

Disapproving the claim of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi that officials from Kerala visited a government school in Delhi on Saturday, the Kerala government on Sunday denied sending any official to Delhi to study its education model.

Kerala Education and Labour Minister, V. Sivankutty, in a tweet on Sunday claimed that the state’s education department has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’.

“This is @ArvindKejriwal govt’s idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration,” Atishi had tweeted.

"It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state," she said in a post on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Kerala minister responded to the tweet Sunday afternoon, saying that not only had his state’s education department “not sent anyone” to the national capital to learn about AAP’s education model but also that the department had assisted Delhi officials who visited his state in March to learn about the ‘Kerala model’.

"Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA," read the minister's tweet.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Atishi requested the Kerala education minister to do a fact check before raising this issue on the social media platform. "Dear Sivankutty Ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said," the leader tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:02 PM IST