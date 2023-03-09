Kerala: Customs arrests Air India cabin crew member with 1,487 grams gold in Kochi | ANI

On Wednesday, an Air India cabin crew member was arrested at Kochi Airport for gold smuggling.

Shafi, a Wayanad native, was apprehended by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi with 1,487 grammes of gold.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information indicating that Shafi, a cabin crew member on the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, was transporting gold.

Accused is being interrogated further

The aim was to wrap the gold around the hands, cover the shirt sleeve, and pass through the green channel. According to officials, he is being interrogated further.

Meanwhile, two passengers from Singapore were arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg and valued at Rs 3.32 crores, according to Chennai customs.

According to officials, the passengers arrived in Chennai via AI-347 and 6E-52 from Singapore.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

(With ANI inputs)