Kerala crime: Bihar native found dead in Malappuram, police confirm mob lynching; 8 Arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A native of Bihar was found dead near a shop on Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

Rajesh Manji's body was found on Saturday morning. As per an IANS report, Police conducted a detailed investigation and found that the Bihar native, who had reached Malappuram as a daily wage earner, died of mob lynching.

Police says clear case of mob lynching

Malappuram district Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das on Sunday said that it was a clear case of mob lynching and police have arrested eight people.

The suspects have informed the police that they had found Rajesh in suspicious circumstances near the residence of a person during early hours of Saturday. The locals then caught him and questioned him after which he was tied and beaten up.

Superintendent of Police said that the people used iron rods, wooden logs to assault Rajesh Manji, and after some time during questioning, the accused lost consciousness. The accused then dragged him towards a closed shutter and dropped him there.

One of the accused informed a local social worker, who reached the spot immediately and took the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police on investigation found that the eight accused were directly involved in thrashing the accused and that Rajesh Manji's hands were tied and was heavily assaulted.

The police have recorded the arrest of eight people and are questioning one person who is reported to have removed the evidence, including the local CCTV camera as well as deleted several messages in the phones of the accused.