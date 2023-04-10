 Firozabad mob lynching: NHRC issues notice to UP govt over assault of man led by village head
The man was dragged out of his house and beaten up after which he was hung from a tree and a fire was ignited right beneath him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh over the reported barbaric assault of a young man by a village head in Firozabad district.

The notice comes after a man was tied and hung from a tree by an angry mob led by Divaichi village head in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad over doubts of theft. The man was dragged out of his house and beaten up after which he was hung from a tree and a fire was ignited right beneath him. The incident occurred on March 28.

The villagers left the 25-year-old man hung from the tree assuming that he was dead. The man was rescued by his brother-in-law who admitted him to a hospital nearby for treatment.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report of the incident within 6 weeks along with action and measures taken by the authorities after the incident including FIR details, health status of the man and monetary help, if any, provided to him by the administration.

A video of the incident was recorded by the villagers that later went viral on social media on April 6.

