Kerala News: CPIM Leader Removed From Official Duties After Buying Mini Cooper Worth ₹50 Lakh

PK Anil Kumar with his Mini Cooper car | Twitter

PK Anil Kumar, a communist trade union leader in Kerala, has been removed from all official duties by the CPIM. The decision comes after he purchased a luxury Mini Cooper car worth Rs 50 lakh, sparking controversy and criticism. Anil Kumar was the general secretary of the Kerala Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, affiliated with CITU, the trade wing of CPIM.

CPIM's Decision

At the Ernakulam district committee and district secretariat meetings, CPIM took the decision to remove Anil Kumar from his position. The state secretary, MV Govindan, believed that his continued membership in the party contradicted its principles. Other members emphasized that the purchase of the Mini Cooper was an inappropriate trend and could not be endorsed.

Social Media Backlash

Photos of Anil Kumar's purchase of a Zesty Yellow Cooper S went viral, triggering a wave of controversy on social media. Netizens mocked the communist leader, suggesting that his car purchase contradicted his ideology and intentions to understand the lifestyle of capitalists.

Public Reaction

Social media users questioned the preference for Mini Coopers among communist leaders, with some expressing disbelief at Anil Kumar's claim that his wife's job at Indian Oil Corporation funded the car. The reference to Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a CPIM leader who previously faced controversy for campaigning in a red Mini Cooper linked to a gold smuggling case, was also made.

Anil Kumar's Defence

Anil Kumar defended himself by stating that his wife, who works at Indian Oil Corporation, had purchased the car. He asserted that the car belonged to her and not him.