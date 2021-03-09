Kerala: Confrontation between Centre, LDF government turns uglier over dollar smuggling scam

Thiruvananthapuram: The confrontation between Kerala’s ruling front and the central agencies probing various scams in the state took another ugly turn when the CPI-M approached the advocate general seeking permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar for releasing the secret deposition of gold and dollar smuggling kingpin Swapna Suresh.

It was based on the woman’s deposition that the Customs filed a report before the high court referring to the alleged direct involvement of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker Sreeramakrishnan in the dollar smuggling scam.

The Customs Commissioner further provoked the ruling front by putting up a facebook post saying that the agency won’t be cowed down by the ways of intimidation resorted to by ‘political parties. His reference was to the protest marches taken out by the CPI-M workers to various Customs offices in the state following the agency’s affidavit to the high court.

The CPI-M complaint is that the details of the secret deposition can only be provided to the investigating officer and can be used only for the purpose of investigating the case, but the commissioner, who is not the investigating officer in the case, used the deposition in his submission to the court.

The party further alleges that the commissioner’s act amounts to interfering in the court procedures and as such lowers the dignity of the court. The advocate general has sent a notice to the Customs Commissioner, seeking his response.