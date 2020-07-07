Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's grandson interrupts his press conference while working from home

Working from home as comfortable as it may sound, has been one of the reasons why a lot of journalists and eminent personalities have gone viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be it leaving the camera on mistakenly during a video conference, turning on the wrong filter, or having your kids, family members crash an important conversation; it has been hilarious at the most.

After the famous BBC interview that became popular even before the coronavirus outbreak, here’s its Indian counterpart featuring Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to an image shared on Twitter by an account named Ganesh S, shows Vijayan working from his home office. He is interrupted by his grandson Ishan, who also makes an appearance in the frame.

Ishan is the son of Vijayan's daughter Veena.

“Work From Home problems are for all... surely for the Kerala Chief Minister @vijayanpinarayi Grandson gatecrashing the daily evening press conference,” Ganesh wrote on the micro blogging site.