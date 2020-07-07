Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's grandson interrupts his press conference while working from home

Working from home as comfortable as it may sound, has been one of the reasons why a lot of journalists and eminent personalities have gone viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be it leaving the camera on mistakenly during a video conference, turning on the wrong filter, or having your kids, family members crash an important conversation; it has been hilarious at the most.
After the famous BBC interview that became popular even before the coronavirus outbreak, here’s its Indian counterpart featuring Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.
According to an image shared on Twitter by an account named Ganesh S, shows Vijayan working from his home office. He is interrupted by his grandson Ishan, who also makes an appearance in the frame.
Ishan is the son of Vijayan's daughter Veena.
“Work From Home problems are for all... surely for the Kerala Chief Minister @vijayanpinarayi Grandson gatecrashing the daily evening press conference,” Ganesh wrote on the micro blogging site.
The picture comes days after Dr Clare Wenham, during an interview with the BBC was interrupted by her daughter during a live interaction, and demanded to know the anchor's name.
There have been many such instances reported earlier as well.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported two deaths and 193 new cases, raising the overnight Covid-19 tally to 5,522, on Monday.
CM Vijayan said 35 of the new cases were contact-based but sources of these contacts were not clear.
While Malappuram reported the highest 35 new cases, Idukki, Kottayam and Kasargod six cases each. On the brighter side, 167 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
The Chief Minister said people should stay indoors and the government would take stringent action against those found travelling unnecessarily.
