Kerala Chief Minister hails first woman coastal belt commercial pilot

Thiruvananthapuram

A day after Jeni Jerome, a 23-year-old commercial pilot hailing from a coastal hamlet here flew her maiden flight to the hometown, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lavished praise on the young woman for her achievement.

On his Facebook page, Vijayan said the life of Jeni, who fought against circumstances and realise her dreams, is a great inspiration to women and ordinary people. Hailing from Kochuthura, a coastal hamlet over 25 kms from here, the woman was the co-pilot of Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night, happened to be her maiden flight. Daughter of Jerome and Beatrise, Jeni is considered to be the first commercial pilot hailing from the coastal region of the southern state.

"The family that supported Jeni's dreams and wishes is also a role model for the society. The entire society should be prepared to adopt that model of extending support to girls. I sincerely wish that Jeni could reach even greater heights,” the CM said.