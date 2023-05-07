 Kerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram

Kerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram

Several vehicles reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

At least 15 people were killed after a tourist boat capsized off the Tanur coast in Kerala district on Sunday, Minister V Abdul Rahman told news agency ANI.

The incident happened near Tanur in Malappuram, Kerala.

Several vehicles reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited.

Read Also
UP BJP leader criticised for screening of 'The Kerala Story' for college girls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi, says corruption, unemployment, and...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi, says corruption, unemployment, and...

Chhattisgarh: Liquor Mafia busted as ED arrests key suspects; IAS officer's name surfaces in...

Chhattisgarh: Liquor Mafia busted as ED arrests key suspects; IAS officer's name surfaces in...

West Bengal: TMC sets targets of winning 40 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

West Bengal: TMC sets targets of winning 40 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

ANI, AltNews websites 'dropped' as Bangladeshi hacking group targets more Indian news agencies after...

ANI, AltNews websites 'dropped' as Bangladeshi hacking group targets more Indian news agencies after...