Kerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram

At least 15 people were killed after a tourist boat capsized off the Tanur coast in Kerala district on Sunday, Minister V Abdul Rahman told news agency ANI.
The incident happened near Tanur in Malappuram, Kerala.
Several vehicles reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.
The operation is being carried out.
More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)