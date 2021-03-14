Kerala Assembly polls: Mahila Congress leader Lathika Subhash denied ticket, tonsures head in protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress in Kerala suffered a most embarrassing credibility loss, when a prominent party leader and chairperson of state Mahila Congress, Lathika Subhash, got her head tonsured at the KPCC headquarters within minutes of the party announcing its candidates list.

She also resigned her position as the Mahila Congress chief.

The dramatic response, which was in protest against her omission as well as other women recommended by her overshadowed the news of the release of the candidates list, which came at the end of intense parleys in Delhi, lasting several days.

It is obvious that the ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP would gleefully accept this opportunity to discredit Congress and the UDF for denying women their due in the selection of candidates.

BJP’s Shobha Surendran, another victim of male chauvinism, promptly expressed solidarity with the aggrieved Congress leader and said she was feeling sorry for her. Sobha had her own tale of woe to narrate, as she was at one stage asked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contest the poll, but her name was struck off by the state party leadership, headed by her bitter rival K Surendran.

Lathika Subhash was hoping to get nominated in her home constituency of Ettumanur, but that seat was allocated to another UDF constituent, which meant that her claim was overruled. When Ettumanur was off, she was hoping to be selected for Vypin, home of her late husband, but that was also not to be.

Curiously, Lathika Subhash told media that she had informed KPCC president and veteran leader AK Antony that she would be forced to stage the ultimate protest if she was not considered. She said she was going back to her native place and would consult her supporters on what to do next. But she ruled out joining any other party.