Kerala: As CM Pinarayi Vijayan drops KK Shailaja from new cabinet, here's what ex-health minister has to say

As the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced his cabinet ministers, the CPI(M) leader dropped one of the most important and powerful minister K K Shailaja from the list of newly elected ministers for cabinet. His move to drop the former Health Minister's name for the list sparked controversy, however Miss Shailaja herself is not disappointed with the decision, instead she backed the CM's decision.

She said, "Everyone worked hard in their depts. But it doesn't mean that only I should continue. There are so many other people like me, they can also work hard. It's very good decision."

Further she said, "It's a historic victory. LDF has come in power again, earlier there used to be alternate govts of LDF and UDF. It's a good sign." "We can make so many changes in society and I think the coming LDF govt also will work for the changes in society," she added.

Days after leading the ruling LDF to a stupendous electoral victory, CPI (M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was today elected its Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Chief Minister but the omission of 'rockstar' health minister KK Shailaja from the new cabinet sparked a debate. All the sitting ministers in the last tenure were dropped today and new faces were picked for the cabinet ministry.