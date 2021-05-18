Now that's a fresh start! All former Kerala ministers including KK Shailaja dropped from new Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet

The new Kerala government will be run by a slew of fresh faces with the exception of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. All sitting ministers, including award winning Health Minister KK Shailaja who led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, have been dropped. The new cabinet will be sworn in on May 20.

As per updates shared by the CPI(M) state committee, MB Rajesh is the Speaker candidate, while Shailaja is the party Whip. TP Ramakrishnan has also been appointed as the Parliamentary Party Secretary. While Vijayan remains the parliamentary party leader, the list of ministers now includes MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CPI(M)'s AN Shamseer said that it was the "party's collective decision taken by collective leadership". The new administration, he added, was a blend of youngsters and the old.