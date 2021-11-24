e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:55 PM IST

Kerala: 3 arrested in law student suicide case, dowry harassment charges registered

In the case of Kochi based law student suicide, three arrest including husband and his family members were made by the Kerala Police on the premise of dowry harassment charges which might have led to suicide of the young girl student.
ANI
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Advertisement

Aluva (Kerala) [India], November 24 (ANI): A day after a 21-year-old law student died by suicide in Kochi, the police arrested three people, including her husband, in Kerala's Aluva on Wednesday.

The deceased, Moufiya Parveen, died by suicide after alleging her husband Muhammed Suhail and his family members harassed her for dowry.

The police have arrested her husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya.

K Karthick, Rural SP, said, "The case will be investigated by DSP-rank officer because the case has been registered under Section 304 (B) of the IPC." The victim in her suicide note had alleged that Circle Inspector Sudheer neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also misbehaved with her.

On this, SP Karthick said that necessary action will be taken upon investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:55 PM IST
Advertisement