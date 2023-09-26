 Indian Army Jawan Attacked In Kerala; 1 Detained For PFI Painted On Personnel's Bruised Back (WATCH)
Indian Army Jawan Attacked In Kerala; 1 Detained For PFI Painted On Personnel's Bruised Back (WATCH)

Earlier, on the basis of a complaint filed by army personnel alleging he was attacked by six persons and PFI was painted on his back, a case was registered by Kadakkal police in Kollam district on Monday (September 25).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Police have taken one person into custody in Kadakkal, in connection with the complaint of army personnel alleging he was attacked by six persons and 'PFI' painted on his back.

Earlier, on the basis of a complaint filed by an army personnel alleging he was attacked by six persons and PFI was painted on his back, a case under sections 143, 147, 323, 341,153 and 149 IPC was registered by Kadakkal police in Kollam district on Monday (September 25).

Shocking case

In a shocking incident that took place on Sunday (September 24), an Indian Army Jawan was beaten up and tortured by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala's Kollam district. The Army Jawan was allegedly thrashed after he was picked up and taken to a forest near his house in Kadakkal. Around six people had abducted the Indian Army Jawan, and wrote PFI on his back using paint.

The Indian Army personnel has been identified as Shine Kumar

The Indian Army personnel who was assaulted was identified as Shine Kumar. In his complaint to the police, the Army Jawan said that he was abducted by around six people. 

PFI banned

The government of India had on September 28, 2022, declared the PFI as an "unlawful association" under UAPA and banned the outfit for five years. The decision by the Central government to ban the outfit came after years of investigation and its alleged involvement in several cases threatening national security as well as promoting enmity.

