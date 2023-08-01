NIA Attaches One Of PFI's Oldest, Largest Arms & Physical Training Centres In Kerala | Representational image

Cracking down further on the terror activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached one of the oldest and largest Arms and Physical Training Centres of the banned outfit in Kerala.

This is the sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the 18th property of the outfit to be attached by the NIA in Kerala as 'proceeds of terrorism' under the provisions of UA(P) Act.

On March 17, 2023, the NIA filed a Chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organization, in the case (RC-02/2022/NIA/KOC).

The Green Valley Academy

As part of its continuing investigations in the case, the NIA has now attached this training centre spread over 10 hectares. The Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, Kerala, is managed by 'Green Valley Foundation' (GVF) and was used by the cadres of National Development Front and subsequently by the PFI into which it merged.

The PFI had been using the property for imparting arms training, physical training, and training on the use and testing of explosives to its cadres, identified to be part of their 'Service Wing'. The facility was also used to harbor several 'PFI Service Wing' members after they committed crimes, including murders. The Centre was further being used to impart radical and rabid types of ideological training in PFI's divisive and communal agenda & policies to its trained operatives, cadres & members. Offices of PFI and its frontal organizations were functioning from this premises under the guise of educational institutions.

5 other properties attached by PFI in the past

Five other properties attached by the NIA in the past were Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Valluvanad House, Karunya Charitable Trust, and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust (TEST). Additionally, another 12 PFI offices, used by the outfit's leadership intermittently to organize training in arms and physical training, ideological propagation, and training for the commission of various crimes, including murders and terrorist acts, have also been attached.

NIA investigations have revealed that the PFI has been running many such training centres under the guise of charitable and educational trusts formed by the organization's members or leaders. Investigations have also revealed that the PFI had hired several buildings to run their training camps and activities relating to terror and violence.

