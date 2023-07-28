KCR Sets Up 15-Member Steering Committee For BRS's Entry into Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's national president, K Chandrashekar Rao, has established a 15-member temporary steering committee for the party's entry into Maharashtra.

He will serve as the chairman of the steering committee, while Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao will be in-charge of the state and also a member of the steering committee.

The other members of the steering committee are Shankar Anna Dhondge (Ex-MLA), Bhanudas Murkute (Ex-MLA), Haribhau Rathore (Ex-MP), Ghanshyam Shelar, Anna Saheb Mane (Ex-MLA), Deepak Aatram (Ex-MLA), Manik Kadam (Kisan Cell President), Dnyanesh Wakudkar, Sachin Sathe, Shusri Surekha Punekhar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Binge, and Firoj Patel.

Additionally, KCR has appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as the coordinator of the Nagpur division of BRS Maharashtra State unit, with immediate effect. Dnyanesh Wakudkar, who was previously the coordinator of BRS Nagpur division, has been promoted as a steering committee member. Balasaheb Salunke Guruji will serve as the Co-Coordinator in the Nagpur division.

To accelerate party activities in Maharashtra, six regional coordinators and 36 district coordinators have been appointed.

In the Aurangabad Division, Somanath Thorat will act as the Coordinator, while Datta Pawar will be the Co-coordinator. For the Amaravati Division, Nikhil Deshmukh will be the Coordinator and Dr. Subhash Rathod the Co-Coordinator. In the Nashik Division, Nana Bacchav will serve as the Coordinator, and Sandeep Khute as the Co-Coordinator. For the Pune Division, B J Deshmukh will be the Coordinator, and Bhagirath Bhalke the Co-Coordinator. Lastly, in the Mumbai Division, Vijay Mohite will be the Coordinator, and Digambar Vishe the Co-Coordinator.

