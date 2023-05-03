KC Reddy birth anniversary: All you need to know about the first CM of Karnataka |

Kyasamballi Chengaluraya Reddy was the first Chief Minister of Karnataka after India got independence in 1947. She hailed from the Indian National Congress and stepped into leadership even before assemblies were set up.

KC Reddy's tenure as the CM (Mysore State) ran for a period of four years and 157 days, reportedly from 25 October 1947 to 30 March 1952.

The leader was born on 4 May 1902 in Kyasamballi village, Kolar district. His birth was marked in a Vokkaliga family (considered Kshatriya) and he actively participated in many protests against British rule in India since childhood.

Reddy studied law and became a BA, B.L., L.Ld. during his life.

Political career

In 1930, Reddy formed the Praja Paksha (Peoples' Party) that later merged with the INC.

In his political career which went forward as a Congressman, Reddy served several roles. Apart from the well-known fact that he was made the first CM of Karnataka, he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1952 to 1957 and as a member of the Lok Sabha, representing Kolar from 1957 to 1962.

Reddy also served as Union Minister for Housing and Supplies (1957–61) and as Union Minister for Commerce and Industries (1961–62). Later, he also served as Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 1965 to 1971.

The birth centenary of Reddy was commemorated in 2002 when his contribution towards the development of Karnataka was hailed.

He breathed last on 27 February 1976 at the age of 73 years.



Bommai unveils KC Reddy's statue

In recent news about Reddy, the Karnataka government expressed to pay tribute to their former leader and build a memorial on his name. Earlier this year, in late February, present CM Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of the first Chief Minister of the state KC Reddy at Vidhana Soudha.

It was further noted that the government would extend all support for a memorial of Reddy in his hometown (Kolar district). Meanwhile, Bommai also pointed out at the need to set up a museum to unveil the governance of all the Chief Ministers of Karnataka.