KBC 12 registration reopens tonight: Check here to know step-by-step process to register

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati's 12th season will reopen tonight (June 25) at 9 pm. While the auditions of KBC 12 are already underway, the makers decided to reopen registration exclusively for SonyLIV users.

KBC 12's registration process was started earlier on May 9 and concluded on May 22.

To announce the reopening, Sonyliv posted a video on Twitter featuring the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan who announced the special chance of registration for SonyLIV users.

"Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye, " the tweet read.