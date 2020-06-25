KBC 12 registration reopens tonight: Check here to know step-by-step process to register

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati's 12th season will reopen tonight (June 25) at 9 pm. While the auditions of KBC 12 are already underway, the makers decided to reopen registration exclusively for SonyLIV users.
KBC 12's registration process was started earlier on May 9 and concluded on May 22.
To announce the reopening, Sonyliv posted a video on Twitter featuring the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan who announced the special chance of registration for SonyLIV users.
"Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye, " the tweet read.
In this round, only Sonyliv app users will be able to register to participate in KBC 12.
To register their names, Sonyliv users will have to answer a question tonight at 9 PM. These new set of questions will be announced from June 25 till July 3, 2020. After this round, the selected participants will be invited for a digital audition considering the current situation.
Here is a step-by-step process to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12:
Download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website, Google play store or Apple store
Install and open the SonyLiv app
Click on the KBC link
For KBC 12 registration, answer the 1st question that at 9 PM tonight
Fill in the required details on the form
Click on submit
After completion of the process, you will see a message on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC 12 registration'
