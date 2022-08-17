Kashmir: Protests in Budgam after attack on Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian | Twitter

Hours after the news of targetted terrorist attack on two Kashmiri Pandit brothers hit the headlines, the community staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam region.

On Tuesday, Sunil Kumar Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed and his brother Pintu Kumar was grievously injured after they were shot by terrorist in Shopian. Political leaders cutting across parties had condemned the attack.

Visuals from the protest shows the demonstrators demanding justice for Sunil Kumar's family and asking to be relocated to safer places until the situation in Kashmir Valley improves.

100 days of protesting

100 days of ignorance by Administration

12years of bonded slavery

12 years of administrative harrasment



32 years of exile#KashmiriPandits lives matter apart from votes pic.twitter.com/bw7RLfq6oL — Bhatta (@sarswaticbhatta) August 17, 2022

A report in the Tribune quoted members of the community expressing concerns over their seurity over targetted attacks on them. The members were quoted saying they could have never felt safe knowing terrorists in region want to repeat the events from 1989 exodus again.

According to the reports, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) has asked the community members to move to safer places and leave the valley region.

A report quoted KPSS chief Sanjay Tickoo as saying that the attack sends a clear message that terrorists will kill all Kashmiri Pandits. The report further quoted him saying, "We have seen this for the last 32 years now. The government has failed in providing security to the minorities, especially Kashmiri Pandits. How long are we going to die like this? Enough is enough."