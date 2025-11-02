Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off Race In Srinagar - VIDEO

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Sunil Shetty Jointly Flag Off Kashmir Marathon 2.0 | PTI

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty on Sunday flagged off the Kashmir Marathon 2.0 – 2025 in Srinagar.

The event began at 6 a.m. from Polo View, with hundreds of runners pacing along the picturesque Boulevard Road that runs beside the serene Dal Lake.

The marathon was jointly organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir and the J&K Sports Council, the marathon featured several race categories, the full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), and shorter runs designed for local participants and amateurs.

More than 1,500 runners from 27 states and Union Territories across India, along with 77 international athletes from 11 countries, took part in the 2025 edition, highlighting Kashmir’s emergence as a global destination for sports and tourism.

"With thousands of enthusiastic runners gathered in Srinagar, the Chief Minister flagged off the Kashmir Marathon-2025 this morning, celebrating fitness, resilience and unstoppable spirit of Jammu & Kashmir!," Jammu & Kashmir CMO wrote on X.

"Later, he also took part in Half Marathon and completed it successfully," the post read.

“People are running for Kashmir and for India. It is beautiful to see the excitement among people of all ages. I am very happy to be here and will try to come every year to encourage more people to participate in the run,” actor Suniel Shetty was qouted as saying by news agency PTI.

The objective of the Kashmir Marathon is to promote tourism, fitness, and the spirit of harmony in Jammu & Kashmir.