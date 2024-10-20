'So Damn Pleased With Myself,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah After Completing 21 KM Run In Kashmir's First-Ever International Marathon

Omar Abdullah Participates In Kashmir's First-Ever International Marathon | X Of Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon on Sunday and expressed pride in completing the 21 km run.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah stated, "I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I've never run more than 13 KM in my life, and that too only once. Today, I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana and a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family and others cheering me on."

The J&K CM flagged off the marathon from Polo Stadium earlier today.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also attended the event alongside the Chief Minister. This historic occasion marked a significant milestone for the region, promoting sports and tourism while highlighting Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes.

"People want to come to Kashmir, and an event like this sends a message to the entire world that participants from all over the globe are coming here. It's a big deal... It's (J&K) a paradise for the world," Shetty said during a media interaction.

NC-Congress Alliance Secures Victory In J&K Assembly Elections 2024

In the recent Union Territory elections, the NC-Congress alliance secured a victory, marking the first polls in 10 years and the first since the abrogation of Article 370. The JKNC won 42 seats, while Congress secured six.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of J&K, with Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who won from the Nowshera assembly seat, taking the oath as his deputy.