 J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says No To 'Green Corridor' Or Traffic Stoppage When He Moves By Road, Asks Cabinet Colleagues To Follow Example
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday (October 16) took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In his first order, he asked for some changes in protocol and shared, "We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them."

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Omar Abdullah in his first order after taking over as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said no to "green corridor" while he moves anywhere by road. | X | All India Radio News | Screengrab

Omar Abdullah, hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in his first order, instructed Jammu and Kashmir Police that there should be no "green corridor" or traffic stoppage when he travels or moves anywhere by road. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Omar Abdullah also asked for use of sirens to be minimal.

"I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them," CM Omar Abdullah shared in his post.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday (October 16) took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He will head the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Omar Abdullah took oath along with five ministers, including Surinder Choudhary from Jammu who will be the deputy chief minister.

This is the second time that Omar Abdullah has become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah's first stint as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was from 2009 to 2014. However, back then Jammu and Kashmir's status was that of a full-fledged state and not a Union Territory (UT).

Omar Abdullah comes from the influential Abdullah family and is the third person from his family to occupy the seat of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. His granfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah (president of JKNC party) had also been the Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

