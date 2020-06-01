KASHI VISHWANATH: 1,000 JOBS FOR MIGRANTS

Varanasi (UP): The Kashi Vishwanath temple will also provide employment to the migrant labourers in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, PM Modi’s dream project in his consti­tu­ency. The temple administration has de­cided to engage 1,000 migrant workers and released phone numbers on which migrants can call to seek work.

The Varanasi district administration plans to launch a portal having details of migrants so their skills can be used by government projects and private companies for their ongoing projects.

The idea of utilising migrant workers was mooted by officials looking after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) pro­j­ect when the firm entrusted the constr­u­ction work raised demand for more labourers when work restrated in lockdown 3.0. Most labourers working on the project had left for homes by then.

According to Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal: “The Gujarat based company that was awarded the contract for construction work in KV Dham project was facing crisis of labourers after most labourers had left for their native places when the lockdown began. When work was allowed, the company struggled to restart construction due to labour shortage and sent requirement of 790 men with different skills. Since, on government’s orders, we had started skill-mapping of migrants when they started arriving and had collected all personal details, skills and contact

numbers, we had a ready database with us. It helped us in identifying 1,000 labourers to help the company handling KV Dham project to restart its work at an accelerated pace.” —Agencies