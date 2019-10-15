Karva Chauth 2019: Adorn your hands with the best mehndi designs of the season

Karva Chauth, once a Hindu religious custom, now has blown into a widespread festival celebrated by couples all across India. With the portrayal of the custom in movies and daily soaps, most Indian couples are adhering to the age-old tradition because of its glamorization on screen.
The fast is observed with great pomp and show across communities in different parts of India. Married women of the family come together before sunset to listen to the Karva Chauth vrat Katha and break the fast together.
Married couples celebrate this day with much style and aplomb! Women dress up beautifully in gorgeous Indian sarees and apply mehndi (henna) on their hands. An integral part of celebrating Karwa Chauth is the endless range of Karva Chauth mehndi designs women choose between before the big day.
Some of the most impressive designs for Karva Chauth 2019 are listed below.
Do a simple mandala design to mark the simplicity and beauty of Karva Chauth. This specific design looks great on both sides of the hand.
Multiple circular curves grace the back of the hand in this distinct henna design which gives a striking and trendy look to hands.
Grace your hand with this delicate mehandi design. This minimalistic design is perfect for working women.
This heavy design has intricate details of the day beautifully weaved within.
This design is least time consuming yet one of the most attractive designs of the season. Make sure the darker lines are thick.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)