Karnataka: Woman Who Filed POCSO Case Against BS Yediyurappa Has Filed 52 Cases Against Influential Figures In Past, Police Claim

Karnataka's former chief minister BS Yediyurappa | File

The woman who has filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has a history of filing cases against people in positions of influence, according to police officials.

This comes against the backdrop of 53-year-old woman filing a case alleging that Yediyurappa sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter when they visited the former Chief Minister at his residence on February 2 to seek his assistance in a rape case.

Complainant Accused of Meeting, Filming Officials Before Filing Complaints

However a police officer has said that the complainant frequently meets political leaders and senior officials, takes photos and videos with them and later files a complaint against them. She has filed 53 cases against various people, including former Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa and two former police commissioners, Bhaskar Rao and Alok Kumar, according to police officials.

Read Also Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO Act

Most of these cases, including those against her husband, her neighbours and the apartment’s management committee, have been filed at the office of the Police Commissioner or the DG&IG, according to documents seen by the Free Press Journal.

Complainant Filed Case Against Ugrappa

On June 27, 2020, the woman filed a case against Ugrappa. She had approached the Congress leader, who was heading a committee on child safety and protection of rape victims, on the pretext of seeking justice for assault by her husband.

Allegations Without Evidence

She refused to produce any evidence and we informed her to come with some evidence to prove her claims. Later she filed a case with the city police commissioner against me, Ugrappa said. On January 18, 2022, the woman filed a sexual assault case against Rao, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly polls from Chamarajanagar in Bengaluru as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee) and also accused him of trying to finish her.