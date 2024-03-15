 Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO ACT
According to a report from The Hindu, the charges were filed under section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
article-image

Following a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl, Bengaluru police took action late on Thursday night, March 14, by filing charges against senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, aged 81, under a provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Accompanied by her daughter, the mother reportedly lodged the complaint with the police on Thursday evening, and the case was officially registered past midnight, as confirmed by senior police officials.

article-image

The incident of alleged sexual assault occurred on February 2, 2024, as reported by The Hindu, when the mother and daughter visited the former Chief Minister seeking assistance regarding a cheating case.

