 Karnataka: Tomatoes Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Stolen From Farm In Hassan, Police Complaint Filed
"Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
A farmer from Hassan district in Karnataka has claimed that tomatoes worth ₹2.5 lakhs were stolen from her farm Monday night. | ANI

A farmer from Hassan district in Karnataka has claimed that tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from her farm Monday night. This has happened amid skyrocketing prices of the vegetable in markets.

A woman farmer, Dharani, who grew tomatoes on 2 acres of land said that they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price reached over Rs 120/kg in Bengaluru.

"We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest and prices were also high. Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop", Dharani told ANI.

"A complaint has been filed at Halebeedu police station", said a police officer.

Tomato prices across the country

Tomato prices have skyrocketed across the country. In Visakhapatnam, it is being sold at Rs 160/kg. In Uttar Pradesh Moradabad, Tomato prices are being sold at Rs 150/Kg.

In Delhi-NCR region it has surged to Rs 140/kg, Mumbai it is sold at 58/kg, and in Kolkata in is sold at Rs 148/kg, as per reports.

The reason behind this price hike is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.

Karnataka: Tomatoes Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Stolen From Farm In Hassan, Police Complaint Filed

