Tomato Prices Skyrocket; Cost ₹160/Kg In Vizag, Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

NOAH SEELAM / AFP

Tomato prices skyrocket across the country. In Visakhapatnam, it is being sold at Rs 160/kg.

In Uttar Pradesh Moradabad, Tomato prices are being sold at Rs 150/Kg. Due to the increased price, customers are facing a lot of problems.

I request the government to intervene and regularise the vegetable prices, said a customer while talking to news agency ANI.

According to reports, the prices have reached as high as Rs 155/kg across major cities.

In Delhi-NCR region it has surged to Rs 140/kg, Mumbai it is sold at 58/kg, and in Kolkata in is sold at Rs 148/kg, as per reports

The reason behind this is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.