 Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPlanning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans

Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans

This Diwali, many plan to buy cars on loan. Private banks like IDBI, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC First offer car loans at different starting interest rates.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
The festival season is around the corner, and Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations in India. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The festival season is around the corner, and Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations in India. During this time, many people buy new cars. If you are also planning to buy a car this Diwali through a car loan, it is important to first compare the interest rates offered by different private banks. Choosing the bank with the lowest rate will save you money in the long run.

Here are the car loan interest rates of some major private banks in India:

HDFC Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

HDFC Bank, one of India’s largest private banks, offers car loans starting at 9.40 percent per annum.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Read Also
At What Interest Rate Is India’s Largest Private Bank Offering Car Loans? Check Full EMI...
article-image

ICICI Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

ICICI Bank, another leading private bank, provides car loans starting at 9.15 percent per annum.

Axis Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

Axis Bank, a major private sector lender, offers car loans at a starting rate of 8.90 percent per annum.

Read Also
RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Home Loan EMIs To Stay The Same
article-image

IDBI Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

IDBI Bank offers one of the cheapest car loans, starting at 8.30 percent per annum. This makes it a very attractive option for buyers.

Read Also
5 reasons why you should choose Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan for your Hyundai Verna purchase
article-image

IDFC First Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

IDFC First Bank offers car loans starting at 9.99 percent per annum, which is on the higher side compared to other private banks.

So, before finalising your car loan, make sure you compare these rates carefully. Banks like IDBI and Axis may prove to be more cost-friendly options compared to others with higher starting interest rates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations,...

Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations,...

Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings

Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings

PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See...

PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See...

Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans

Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans